‘Clearly a downgrade’ – Pundit savages Tottenham as new managerial candidate linked

Things aren’t getting any easier for Tottenham Hotspur chairman, Daniel Levy, as he looks to fill the vacant managerial position at White Hart Lane.

It’s been two months since Antonio Conte agreed to leave the club by mutual consent, and it appears that the north London outfit are still no closer to being able to announce a new man in charge.

Feyenoord’s title-winning manager, Arne Slot, was believed to be a heavy favourite to take over at the Premier League club, though it does seem that any potential interest being attributed to him was a red herring and, perhaps, a ploy from him to get the Dutch giants to raise his terms.

One of the new names in the frame, as Levy goes from pillar to post to see just who might be interested in steering the club in a new direction, is Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou.

The 57-year-old Australian has worked wonders north of the border, and former Celtic player, Chris Sutton, has really put the boot in after learning of a suggestion that Postecoglou could be the right man to solve Spurs’ woes.

‘I want Ange Postecoglou to stay at Celtic and have a crack at the CL next season and Tottenham Hotspur is clearly a downgrade/smaller club than Celtic but nobody can deny the fact that Ange will want a crack at the Premier League down south at some stage…,’ he wrote on Twitter.

Being a former Chelsea man too, Sutton won’t have won any more friends in north London after that comment, however, Spurs are becoming a bit of a laughing stock now.

Forget the performances on the pitch of late which have been abysmal, the club appear to be in complete disarray.

Why on earth would you want to walk straight into that?!