Eddie Howe U-turn: Newcastle manager has doubts over completing £35m deal

This summer is a huge one for Newcastle as Eddie Howe looks to recruit for the Magpies’ return to the Champions League next season.

The Tyneside club have already been linked to various targets, and one that keeps popping up is Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney. According to Football Transfers, Newcastle want to sign Tierney during the summer transfer window and the Gunners are willing to sell the left-back for £35m.

However, the Magpies are willing to pay just £18m for the Scotland international defender and it is believed that Howe has reservations over the transfer as he is not sure about Tierney’s injury record.

The 25-year-old has had a few injuries in recent seasons but his record suggests that he is not injury prone. The Scotland international would be a solid signing for Howe and although he has not played much this season, signing the left-back is worth the risk.

