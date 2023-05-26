Eden Hazard could be in line for a sensational return to Premier League with big six club

Eden Hazard’s last spell in the Premier League was legendary as the former Chelsea star cemented himself as one of the best players English football has ever seen, but could the Real Madrid star be set for a return?

The Mirror are reporting that Tottenham could be a destination for the 32-year-old this summer as the Belgian is being offered by Real Madrid as part of a deal for Harry Kane.

Kane’s future is uncertain heading into the summer and there are a number of clubs ready to make a bid for the 29-year-old should he decide to leave North London.

The Guardian reported this week that United are preparing to step up their interest in the England captain, which gives Real some competition in their battle to sign the man that is 49 strikes away from the all-time Premier League scoring record.

? Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer in a deal that could see Eden Hazard go the other way. (Source: @Mirrorfootball) pic.twitter.com/JNlnxZ8bIG — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 26, 2023

Tottenham fans have shown this season that they have had enough of Daniel Levy and should this deal go through, that will only increase further. Hazard is not good enough to play in the Premier League anymore and his inclusion in the deal would only take valuable funds away from Spurs.

The 32-year-old has only been given 392 minutes in Spain this season and the forward’s next move will likely be to somewhere such as the United States.