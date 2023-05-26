Erik Ten Hag issues Manchester United summer transfer plea

Erik Ten Hag has confirmed his desire to sign some top-quality players during the summer transfer window.

After demolishing Chelsea 4-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday night, Manchester United secured their place in next season’s Champions League.

Joining Newcastle United, Arsenal and champions Manchester City in the Champions League, Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils will be eager to prove they’re still a team to be feared.

However, although the 20-time league winners have made huge progress this year, which included lifting the Carabao Cup earlier in the season, as well as having an FA Cup final to come, the side still needs a handful of additions if they’re to kick on next term.

And while there remains huge uncertainty around who will be the club’s new owners following the Glazers’ decision to welcome bids for the club, Ten Hag has reaffirmed the importance of summer investment.

“We need better players if we want to compete for the highest trophies,” Ten Hag told reporters after Thursday’s match, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“This club belongs in the Champions League. We want to be the best in the world.”

Some of Manchester United’s summer transfer targets are believed to include Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

