Erik Ten Hag breaks silence on summer transfer plans amid club sale uncertainty

Erik Ten Hag has broken his silence on how the uncertainty surrounding Manchester United’s potential sale could impact his summer transfer plans.

After lifting the Carabao Cup earlier in the year, and recently sealing Manchester United’s place in next season’s Champions League, Ten Hag is set for a busy and important summer transfer window.

The Dutchman is expected to target several positions with a world-class striker believed to be top of his wishlist.

However, after the Glazer family announced recently that they are welcoming offers for the club, despite British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Saudi banking tycoon Sheikh Jassim both making bids to buy the club, a final decision has yet to be made; and that leaves the Red Devils in a very precarious position.

Knowing he needs players, but unsure what kind of budget he can work with Ten Hag’s transfer uncertainty is likely to extend well into the summer window.

And when asked by reporters recently if the club’s sale is casting doubt over potential signings, the Dutchman, as quoted by the club’s official website, said: “That’s not my job. I have to nominate first and identify and then nominate the right players. Then it’s up to the club.”

According to widespread reports, some of Manchester United’s top summer targets include Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

