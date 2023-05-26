European giants ready to deal Tottenham another blow in hunt for new manager

Tottenham’s search for a new manager is not going to plan and now Paris Saint-Germain could be about to deal the Premier League club another blow by taking away one of the candidates on Spurs’ shortlist.

It was reported on Thursday that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is out of the running for the job in North London as Spurs were unable to agree a compensation package for the Dutch coach.

This search for a manager feels similar to that of 2021 when Tottenham ended up with Nuno Espirito Santo after a long search, as they have missed out on Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Naglesmann also in recent months.

Now the Premier League club could be about to receive another blow as PSG are being linked to one of Spurs’ top contenders.

According to GOAL, Luis Enrique has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the PSG job this summer as the Ligue 1 leaders look set to change coach again.

The Spaniard is still a free agent after leaving the Spanish National Team following Spain’s round of 16 exit at the 2022 World Cup and has been linked to numerous roles since – which includes Tottenham.

The report states that Enrique’s entourage has denied any contact with PSG to date but this adds a complication should Spurs want to make a move for the former Barcelona boss.