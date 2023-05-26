Graeme Souness destroys Jason Cundy who claimed Newcastle are not a big club

Newcastle United FC
Former Newcastle boss Graeme Souness has been full of praise for Newcastle this week and had a little dig at talkSPORT’s Jason Cundy whilst doing it. 

Newcastle have had a very impressive season under Eddie Howe’s watch and the English coach has helped the Magpies qualify for the Champions League with a game to spare – returning the Tyneside club to Europe’s top table for the first time in 20 years.

Earlier in the week, talkSPORT’s Jason Cundy stated that Newcastle were not a big club and that the Magpies are ‘one used to failure’, and Souness responded to that with praise for his old side.

“They have had a remarkable season,” the former Newcastle manager told the Mirror. “The job that Eddie Howe has done has been fantastic.

“They play a brand of football that is exciting. We got early signs of that when they went to Liverpool early in the season and said, ‘Right, we are going to try and outgun you here.’ They ended up losing late in that game, but they have been an absolute delight to watch.

“If you ask any Newcastle fan, they will just be enjoying life so much. I’ve worked up there. It’s a very passionate place. It’s a big football club so the future is looking extremely bright.”

