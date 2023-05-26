“It makes sense” – Jurgen Klopp hints at what his team will look like vs Southampton

Liverpool travel to Southampton on Sunday to compete in their final match of the Premier League season and ahead of the clash, manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted at what his team might look like.

The Reds have nothing to play for at St. Mary’s as they are guaranteed to finish fifth this season and with that in mind, Klopp has stated that he will make changes at the weekend in order to let players who haven’t played much this season to prove something.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Klopp said via Neil Jones: “I think it makes sense that we make changes, to get fresh players on the pitch, and players who want to show something.”

This means the likes of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Mohamed Salah will be rested for the Southampton clash giving players such as Kelleher, Gomez, Elliott and Carvalho a chance.

Seeing as it is his last match for the Reds, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain might also get some minutes, giving the travelling fans a chance to say goodbye to the star before starting a new adventure next season.