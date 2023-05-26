Journalist says Leeds will not be able to afford to keep player if they get relegated

There’s so many issues riding on whether Leeds United can stay in the Premier League or not, not least an exodus of players who won’t want to ply their trade in the Championship.

Tottenham Hotspur haven’t done so well of late, so this could be just the right time for Sam Allardyce’s side to be playing the north Londoners, however, the Elland Road outfit could win the match and still go down if the results in the Everton v Bournemouth and Leicester City v West Ham United games don’t go their way.

There’s a certain sense of inevitability that the trap door is about to open, and should that be the case owner Andrea Radrizzani is likely to jump ship and sell the club according to The Athletic (subscription required).

Not only that but amongst the playing staff that will leave is likely to be the one player they would want to stay above all others: Rodrigo.

Spotrac note his £100,000 per week salary which makes him the top earner, and The Athletic suggest that Leeds just can’t afford to have that millstone hanging around their necks.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham star wants move to one particular club and will ‘put pressure’ on to achieve his dream Leeds line-up highly-rated 48-year-old as Orta replacement; He’s made €300m in player sales These seven Leicester players are almost certain to leave the club after Sunday’s epic clash

That’s despite the fact he is far and away the club’s top scorer with 15 goals according to BBC Sport – eight more than Luis Sinisiterra in second place with a measly seven.

Given that he’s a free agent in a year’s time, the club will have to reluctantly let him leave now or risk losing him for nothing in the future.