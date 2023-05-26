‘Leading the race’ – Tottenham appear set to land highly-rated £40m star

The way in which Tottenham Hotspur’s season has gone, you’d be forgiven for thinking that no one in their right mind would want to join the north London outfit.

A serial winner such as Antonio Conte essentially giving up after seemingly not getting the required commitment from his players, Daniel Levy dilly dallying when it comes to a replacement, Fabio Paratici having to resign his position after being banned for financial irregularities whilst at Juventus… it’s been one thing after another at White Hart Lane during 2022/23.

However, things could be about to take a turn for the better, with Spurs leading the race to sign one highly-rated star.

As things stand at the moment, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will leave the club at the end of the season after years of sterling service.

Clearly, the custodian needs to be replaced, and as journalist Rudy Galetti told Give Me Sport, Tottenham are leading the race for a new keeper in Brentford’s David Raya.

“At the moment, we can say Spurs are leading the race for the Spanish goalkeeper,” Galetti said.

“He’s considered one of the main targets to replace Lloris, who unless a sensational twist, will say goodbye in June.

“As for the coach situation, there will be concrete developments only when the new director has been chosen.”

As talkSPORT previously noted, Thomas Frank, speaking after his side had won at White Hart Lane, rates his No.1 at the £40m mark which, for a top-level keeper these days, is a bargain.

Particularly one who is only 27 years of age and has a number of years left at the top, injuries permitting.

If Daniel Levy can get this one over the line, it might at least provide some cheer to the long-suffering fans who pay their hard-earned to the club week in and week out.