Liverpool are interested in signing the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder has done quite well for Southampton despite their relegation. The midfielder is being linked with a number of top clubs and Southampton will demand a fee of around £50 million for him this summer.

A report from Football Transfers claims that Liverpool will look to lower the asking price for the highly-rated midfielder by offering Tyler Morton in a deal to Southampton.

Morton was recently on loan at Blackburn and he has impressed with his performances in the number eight role. The youngster is unlikely to get ample game time at Liverpool next season, and it makes sense for the Reds to cash in on him.

It remains to be seen whether Southampton are prepared to accept him in a deal for Lavia.

The former Manchester City player has shown his qualities at Southampton and he is certainly good enough to play for the top club.

Liverpool need to add more quality in the middle of the park and Lavia would be a superb long-term investment for them.

Manchester City have an option to sign the player for a fee of around £40 million next summer and Southampton are hoping to sell him for more in the coming months.

The opportunity to play for a big club like Liverpool will be an attractive option for the player, and he is likely to be tempted to join them.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will part ways with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner on free transfers, and they will have to replace these players adequately. Long-term prospects like Lavia could prove to be a superb bit of business for the club.