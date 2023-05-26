Man City prepared to consider Cancelo swap as part of deal to tempt incredible midfield talent

Despite the fact that they won the 2022/23 Premier League at a canter in the end, Pep Guardiola will stop at absolutely nothing in his quest for absolute perfection at Man City.

The Catalan has presided over an epic league campaign – again – and he now has two finals to look forward to.

Manchester United stand in the way of an FA Cup final triumph and, were City to win that, they’d only need to despatch Internazionale in the Champions League final a week later to earn themselves a spectacular and first-ever treble.

One player that hasn’t been involved with this period of success is Joao Cancelo, who was sent packing on loan to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

With little prospect of him returning to the Premier League outfit, 90Min are reporting that he could be used as a makeweight in a deal to bring Joshua Kimmich to the Etihad Stadium.

They report that top clubs have been made aware that he could be looking for a new challenge, and with Cancelo having settled in Bavaria, Guardiola could play his trump card.

More Stories / Latest News ‘We wanted to protect him’ – Huge blow for Arsenal as Arteta admits player may not be back in time for pre-season ‘Leading the race’ – Tottenham appear set to land highly-rated £40m star ‘Pretty much done’ – Journalist provides significant update on Liverpool’s pursuit of major target

There’s a long way to go before any deal is concluded of course, but if Kimmich does follow through with an official request or notification to his paymasters that he’d like to move on, the City board need to be involving themselves in that conversation as soon as possible.

From the player’s point of view, he couldn’t be walking into a better dressing room.