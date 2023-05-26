Man United fans will be delighted with Amazon documentary but there’s a catch

Broadcasters Amazon Prime have already made successful documentaries about Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham, and now it appears they’re going to work their magic with Man United.

The Red Devils have always been a storied club particularly during the Sir Alex Ferguson years when the 1999 squad went on to win an unprecedented treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Coincidentally, their near neighbours are just about as close as it’s possible to be to emulating that feat this season, and which would really take the wind out of the sails of the Amazon announcement were they to manage it.

In any event, Man United fans are likely to want to know what it’s really like being in the cauldron of a dressing room during games. Big games. Title winning games.

The definitive documentary series of @ManUtd's historic treble-winning season ??? ??, coming worldwide exclusively on Prime Video in 2024! ? pic.twitter.com/Rh9j2tnDUc — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) May 26, 2023

Fortunately, they’ll get the chance to see just that, although the new documentary will have a slight difference to those that have gone before.

Man United’s documentary series will cover that famous season in all its glory, and will likely be a warts and all account, the likes of which has never been seen before.

The catch? Supporters are going to have to wait another year to see it.

Despite the announcement being made this week, the series is not being released until 2024 to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the season.