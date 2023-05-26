Man United told to pay £140m for 28 goal star as deal for his teammate edges closer

Man United are looking to make big moves in the transfer market this summer in order to challenge for the Premier League next season and have their eyes set on a duo from Napoli.

The Red Devils confirmed Champions League qualification on Thursday night and that will be a massive boost for their transfer window hopes as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in a striker and a centreback.

Reports this week suggested that United are close to signing Napoli’s Kim Min-jae, who has a £45m release clause in his current contract, but the Premier League club won’t stop there as they are also interested in his teammate Victor Osimhen.

According to Il Mattino, Man United will need to pay £140m for the wanted Nigerian star but it is uncertain whether the Manchester club are willing to pay that.

? Manchester United have been told they must pay £140m if they want to sign Victor Osimhen this summer after agreeing a deal for Kim Min-jae. (Source: Il Mattino) pic.twitter.com/ooTVmV0jVd — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 25, 2023

Osimhen has had an amazing season spearheading Napoli’s charge to the Serie A title and has become one of Europe’s most in-demand stars.

The striker has scored 28 goals and assisted a further five across 37 matches this season and would be a major signing for Ten Hag should he land the 24-year-old.

However, Napoli are reluctant to sell Osimhen and hope that their £140m asking price will scare off some of the forward’s suitors.