Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Evan Ndicka from Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 23-year-old central defender is the target for the Red Devils who are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements.

Ndicka will be out of contract in the summer and he can be signed on a free transfer in the coming weeks.

Manchester United have improved defensively with the signings of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. However, they need to add more depth and quality to the back line.

In addition to that, players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been linked with moves away from the club after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford. Both players have struggled for regular game time and they could look to move on in the summer. Ndicka would be a quality replacement on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old central defender is versatile enough to operate as a left-sided full-back as well, and he could prove to be a quality option for Erik ten Hag in the coming seasons. The Frenchman is expected to improve further with coaching and experience. He is still only 23 and he will only get better with the time. The move could prove to be a bargain in the long run.

The opportunity to play for a big club like Manchester United will be a tempting proposition for the young defender and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement soon.