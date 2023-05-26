Manchester United make contact to sign 18-year-old midfielder wanted by Barcelona

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Belgian midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

The 18-year-old has been in impressive form for Royal Antwerp and his performances have attracted the attention of Spanish giants Barcelona as well.

According to a report from the Spanish publication SPORT, Manchester United have already made contact with the player’s entourage regarding a summer move and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are willing to come forward with an official proposal.

Manchester United need to add more depth to their midfield and 18 year old would be a solid, long-term acquisition.

Vermeeren operates as a defensive midfielder as well as a central midfielder. He could be the ideal partner for Casemiro at the heart of Manchester United’s midfield.

However, the 18-year-old will need time to adapt to the Premier League, and he might not be a regular starter just yet.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can fend off the competition from Barcelona and sign the talented young midfielder. The Red Devils certainly have more financial resources compared to the Spanish giants who are going through a bit of a financial crisis.

The 18-year-old has shown his qualities in the Belgian league, and he will be excited to try out a new challenge. The opportunity to play in the Premier League could prove to be hard to turn down for the talented youngster.

Playing alongside top-class players at Old Trafford is likely to accelerate his development, and Erik ten Hag could help him develop into a top-class player for the Red Devils.