“Not worth that” – Pundit warns clubs against overpaying for Chelsea star

One of this summer’s biggest transfer sagas looks like it’s going to be Mason Mount.

After failing to extend his contract, the Chelsea midfielder looks almost certain to leave Stamford Bridge before the start of next season.

Although Liverpool appeared early frontrunners to sign Mount, 24, other clubs have since been reported to have an interest in the England international.

The latest club to be linked with a move for Chelsea’s number 19 has been Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United, and according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the 24-year-old is ‘leaning towards’ a move to Old Trafford.

Consequently, with the attacking midfielder’s future desperately uncertain, there remains a lot of emphasis on how much it will cost to prize him away from London; the club he has been with his entire career.

What has Stan Collymore said about Mason Mount to Man United?

The Daily Mail recently reported that the Blues have slapped an £85m price tag on Mount – a figure that is believed to be well above the fee Manchester United are willing to pay, and former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore has weighed in on the former Derby loanee’s eye-watering valuation.

“If Chelsea’s reported valuation of £85m for Mason Mount is serious, I would certainly not be entertaining that if I was any of the clubs interested,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“If he really does end up leaving Chelsea for that kind of money, obviously, out of the clubs in the mix to sign him, Manchester United would be favourites because I don’t think Liverpool and Arsenal would go that high when they both have other targets, but as far as I am concerned, he’s not worth that, especially with just one year left on his contract.”

Going on to assess what Mount could bring to a team, Collymore added: “Yes, he’s a Champions League winner and only 24 years old, but I believe he still has to improve certain parts of his game.

“He has an incredibly high work rate, but he doesn’t impact games as much as he should. He’s nowhere near the finished article and the fact Chelsea aren’t desperate to keep him probably tells you that if they were somehow able to get £85m, many behind-the-scenes at the club would be cartwheeling down the street.”

Since being promoted to Chelsea’s first team in 2019, Mount, who also has 36 senior England caps to his name, has gone on to score 33 goals and provide 37 assists in 195 matches in all competitions.