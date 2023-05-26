‘New meetings soon’ – Chelsea exodus set to begin as player seeks Italian adventure

It’s set to be a huge summer for Chelsea Football Club, with the new manager in charge, expected to be Mauricio Pochettino, having to hit the ground running to ensure his squad are up to speed and diligent in their work by the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Owner, Todd Boehly, would appear to have decided on keeping a lower profile from now on, which is a great move for the club given that he’s made them a laughing stock.

Frank Lampard’s awful management skills have also helped in that regard too.

In any event, before a ball is even kicked in the news season, the Blues will need to shed some deadwood, and look to get rid of as many players as they’re able to without causing Boehly further financial issues down the line.

The west Londoners reportedly have the biggest squad in the English top-flight, and for players that can’t be sold but also won’t play, perhaps loan deals need to be arranged to get them off the books.

One player that could be set to trigger the exodus is Ruben Loftus-Cheek, after it was revealed that more meetings are planned between Chelsea and Serie A giant, AC Milan.

“There will be new meetings soon, but the transfer fee shouldn’t be an issue,“ journalist, Rudy Galetti told Give Me Sport.

“The situation is a little more complicated regarding the personal terms and the salary, instead, could represent an obstacle for the move.

“His salary is currently around €9million – a figure that AC Milan will absolutely not reach in any way. Loftus-Cheek’s contract will expire in 2024 and the midfielder could use the next year to maximise his income.

“From my perspective, convincing him to embrace the Rossoneri project with a downward adjustment in his salary won’t be so easy, but let’s wait and see for the developments.”

Although the move appears to hinge on Loftus-Cheek agreeing to take a significant pay cut, if he wants to make a name for himself in the game rather than being an also-ran, it’s a deal that he should make sure goes through one way or the other.