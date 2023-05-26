Newcastle in private talks to replace Saint-Maximin with €35m Spain international

As Newcastle ready themselves for a domestic and European campaign in 2023/24, an exciting Spanish international is being considered as the replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin.

The St. James’ Park fan favourite has fallen out of favour with injuries also curtailing his season, and a move away for the Frenchman would seem to be the best for all parties.

Saint-Maximin has always been a player that has thrived on confidence, and whilst that’s been seen in fits and starts in 2022/23, Eddie Howe needs someone with more consistency.

To that end, it does seem an odd move to be considering Barcelona’s Ferran Torres, a wide man that’s really struggled at the club this season.

According to Football Transfers, the Magpies are in internal talks to bring the Spaniard back to the Premier League, and the outlet note that they could bag their man for as little as €35m.

Seven goals and three assists in 43 total appearances for the Blaugranes, per WhoScored, isn’t fantastic but neither is it awful, but where Torres has struggled is often with a final ball.

He has the ability to easily go past people but has often been found wanting when either going for goal himself or trying to set up a team-mate.

Perhaps a new lease of life back in the Premier League will reignite the talents that it’s clear he has in his locker, and if he’s able to reproduce somewhere near his best form for Eddie Howe’s side, he’ll prove to be a bargain.