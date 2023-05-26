Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the German midfielder Florian Wirtz at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 20-year-old attacking midfielder is a summer target for the Premier League club. Newcastle recently secured qualification to the Champions League and they will be looking to improve their squad significantly in the coming weeks.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has had an impressive season with Bayer Leverkusen and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club.

Newcastle are hoping to add more goals and creativity in the final third and the 20-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term investment.

Wirtz can operate as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for Newcastle.

The Magpies are one of the richest clubs in the world, and they certainly have the financial resources to pull off the transfer.

The 20-year-old is a prodigious young talent with a big future ahead of him, and he has the attributes to develop into a world-class playmaker.

A move to the Premier League would accelerate his development and someone like Eddie Howe could nurture the young midfielder over the next few seasons. The 20-year-old midfielder has four goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions this season.

He has the technical attributes to adapt to the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can agree on a fee with Bayer Leverkusen in the coming weeks now.