Harry Kane is said to be on Real Madrid’s shortlist ahead of this summer as they look to take advantage of his contract situation.

Real’s interest in Kane comes from Cadena SER, who say that Kane has told Tottenham that should a good offer come in for him this summer, he would like to leave, with the 29-year old entering the last year of his contract this summer.

With Karim Benzema turning 36 at the end of the calendar year, Kane at 29 and in the form he currently finds himself in would be the perfect replacement for the Frenchman.

In a thoroughly disappointing Spurs team this season, Kane has still managed to deliver the goods, scoring 30 goals in all competitions, his best return since 2020/21.

The Guardian reported yesterday that Manchester United are preparing to step up their interest in the England captain, which gives Real some competition in their battle to sign the man that is 49 strikes away from the all-time Premier League scoring record.

With him being so close to Alan Shearer’s record, you’d expect him to want to remain in the Premier League should he ask for a move away but when Real come calling, you can never count them out.