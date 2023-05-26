Real Madrid offered the chance to sign 28-goal Premier League star

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane continues to be linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old will be out of contract in the summer of 2024 and Tottenham are under pressure to cash in on him this summer. They will not want to lose the England international on a free transfer next year.

It appears that Spurs are now prepared to sell him abroad and intermediaries have now offered the England international to Real Madrid as per Cadena Ser.

Kane has 28 goals in the Premier League this season and he could prove to be a sensational signing for Real Madrid. Karim Benzema has not been at his best this season and the Spanish giants will need to bring in another reliable goalscorer.

Kane is more than just a striker and his playmaking abilities will add a new dimension to the Real Madrid attack.

Tottenham or going through a rough patch right now and they have failed to secure Champions League qualification. They are also without a permanent manager and Kane might look to move on to summer.

Plenty of rumours have swirled around over Kane’s Tottenham future
The 29-year-old is yet to win a single trophy with Tottenham and the club is clearly lacking in direction right now. He is at the peak of his powers and he should look to join a club capable of challenging for major trophies.

Real Madrid are the biggest club in the world and they are used to competing for major trophies every year. A move to Santiago Bernabeu would be ideal for the 29-year-old England star.

