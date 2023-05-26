Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

According to a report from A Bola (h/t SportWitness), the Reds have been following the 21-year-old central defender for quite some time and they are ready to make a move for him this summer.

Sporting CP are prepared to sell the defender in the coming weeks, but they would demand his €45 million (£39m) release clause to be paid in full. However, the Portuguese outfit are ready to negotiate the structure of the payments. They are ready to accept easily attainable bonuses, and that could simplify the transfer for the player’s suitors.

Liverpool need to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer and Inacio would be a quality long-term acquisition.

The Reds have been quite vulnerable at the back this season and players like Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have been largely underwhelming.

Liverpool should look to bring an upgrade on the two players and Inacio has the potential to develop into a top-class defender.

The 21-year-old central defender can operate as a defensive full-back as well, and his versatility will be an added bonus.

Liverpool certainly have the financial means to pay the reported €45 million asking price and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can get a deal done.

It is unlikely that Liverpool will be the only club looking to sign the 21-year-old this summer, and the Reds should look to move quickly in order to beat the competition from other clubs.