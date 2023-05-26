Sam Allardyce has made one last tweak at Leeds this week to gain advantage

Leeds will fight to stay in the Premier League this weekend and ahead of the huge clash at Elland Road, manager Sam Allardyce has made a change to their training sessions in order to get a psychological edge.

Survival is out of Leeds’ hands heading into the final gameweek because if Everton win against Bournemouth, the Yorkshire club will go down regardless.

However, Leeds need to win to have any chance and in the build-up to the clash, the Daily Mail are reporting that Allardyce has opted to change Leeds’ training sessions this week from Thorp Arch to Elland Road in order to prepare his side for their final game of the season against Tottenham.

The veteran manager is hoping it will prepare them better for the pressure that will come on Sunday and only time will tell if it works.