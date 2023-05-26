These seven Leicester players are almost certain to leave the club after Sunday’s epic clash

There’s no getting away from the fact that it’s going to take a miracle for Leicester City to stay in the Premier League after Sunday’s final round of matches.

Even if the Foxes are able to emerge victorious from their fixture against West Ham United, they are still reliant on Everton losing at home to Bournemouth.

In the unlikely event that the football gods are still smiling on them and they’re able to come up with a last day escape, there’s a small chance that a number of members of their playing staff will stay on, though a mass exodus is to be expected with seven names almost certain to go.

Harvey Barnes

A player that the club could build themselves around but won’t be able to do so if the trap door opens. He is simply too good to be playing at a level lower than the Premier League, and at a mid-table club at least to boot. In the right environment, which isn’t at Leicester, he could really go places.

Papy Mendy

Steady if not brilliant, 31-year-old Papy Mendy should find a new home with relative ease. He’s not too old as to be not worth the effort in signing him, and he can be relied upon to always give 100 percent.

Youri Tielemans

No longer the player that he was under Brendan Rodgers, and has come to the end of his contract whilst showing no sign he wants to put pen to paper on another. A sorry way to end what was a promising Leicester career.

James Maddison

With only a year left on his current deal and the European Championships not too far off, Maddison can enhance his England credentials by playing for a Champions League club next season. He won’t necessarily be cheap, but given Leicester’s predicament whether or not they go down, he won’t be expensive either.

More Stories / Latest News Journalist says Leeds will not be able to afford to keep player if they get relegated Newcastle in private talks to replace Saint-Maximin with €35m Spain international Bruno Fernandes proves incredible winning-mentality in season assessment

Timothy Castagne

Likely to have a queue of admirers for his services, both in the English top-flight and on the continent. Versatile and brilliant, the club at least have enough in reserve to replace him should the right offer come in.

Calgary Soyuncu

Another whose contract has been allowed to run down, and he has already agreed to join Atletico Madrid in the summer. A little foresight from the board would have at least seethe club be able to command a fee.

Jonny Evans

Continues to be dogged by injuries, having missed a large portion of the current campaign. There’s no substitute for experience of course, but do the club really need an injury prone 30-something leading their back line?