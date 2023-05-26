Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly willing to sell Ben Davies at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old left-back has been a useful player for Tottenham over the years, but the North London giants are looking to cash in on him this summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, Spurs are willing to sell the player for an offer of around £15 million. The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his quality and experience.

The Welsh international defender can be a quality acquisition for multiple sides in the Premier League, and it remains to be seen whether he can secure a permanent exit away from Tottenham this summer.

While Davies has done reasonably well for Tottenham, there is no doubt that the North London giants need to bring in better players if they want to compete for trophies in the coming seasons.

It will be interesting to see if they can sign a quality replacement for Davies in the coming weeks.

It has been a disappointing season for Tottenham so far and they have missed out on Champions League qualification.

They are looking to bring in a permanent replacement for Antonio Conte and the new manager will be expected to guide them back into the top four.

Tottenham must look to sign quality players this summer and they are in need of reinforcements in multiple departments. Apart from the defence, they should look to bring in a quality striker to support Harry Kane and a creative midfielder as well.