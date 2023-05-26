Video: ‘Racism is a problem everywhere’ – Man City’s Pep Guardiola gets involved in Vini Jr row

It’s a thorny subject which has dominated the football headlines over the past week, and now Man City manager, Pep Guardiola, has given his two penneth on the Vini Jr racism row, after the Real Madrid star was subjected to vile abuse at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium.

Having played in La Liga and managed there too, Guardiola is only too aware of the situation, though he noted in his pre-match press conference for the final Premier League game of the season against Brentford that racism wasn’t exclusive to Spain.

He also suggested that La Liga could learn a thing or two from how the English top-flight deal with such matters.

"Still right now we are far far away from that." Pep Guardiola says he is not optimistic that there will be change after the racism Vinicius Jr has suffered in Spain. pic.twitter.com/9a1KeMOVh9 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 26, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports