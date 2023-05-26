West Ham and Newcastle targetting move for Man United star who has told friends he wants to leave

Man United’s Scott McTominay is one of the names that could leave Old Trafford this summer with both West Ham and Newcastle keeping an eye on his situation. 

The Scotland star has a contract with the Manchester club until 2025 but having seen his minutes in the Premier League halved from last season, Football Insider are reporting that the 26-year-old wants to leave this summer and has told his friends about his wish.

McTominay is in the prime of his career at present and will want to play more often than he does. The midfielder has made just four Premier League starts since September and has the quality to be a starter in a team lower down the league table.

McTominay to leave Man United?
McTominay’s minutes could be reduced even further next season should he stay as Erik ten Hag is said to want another midfielder to be brought to Old Trafford this summer.

West Ham and Newcastle are among the clubs keeping tabs on the United star’s situation, states the report, as the Hammers will need a replacement for the outgoing Declan Rice and Newcastle need to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

