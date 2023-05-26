West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr at the end of the season.

According to a report from Jeunes Footeux, the 25-year-old is looking to leave Watford at the end of the season and West Ham are prepared to provide him with an exit route.

Apparently, the Hornets will cash in on the player for an offer of around €20 million (£17.3m).

West Ham are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and Sarr could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 25-year-old has played in the Premier League before and he should be able to adapt quickly and make an immediate impact at the London club.

The 25-year-old has a contract with Watford until the summer of 2024 and the Hornets will be under pressure to cash in on him this summer. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

It has been a disappointing season for Watford in the Championship and they are currently 11th in the table. Sarr is reportedly looking for a fresh new challenge and the opportunity to play for a Premier League club will be an attractive option for him.

The attacker has 11 goals and six assists to his name across all competitions this season and he could prove to be an upgrade on Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio. Both players have struggled to find the back of the net consistently and West Ham will have to bring in more quality in the final third.