West Ham make £7m bid to sign outcast from PL top 4 club

As West Ham prepare for their final Premier League game of the 2022/23 season and a Europa Conference League final, there’s still the matter of summer transfers to attend to.

Whether or not David Moyes is in charge beyond the final European sojourn of the current campaign, the club still need to look towards the future, and to that end, it’s believed that the east Londoners have already made a bid for a player contracted to a top four Premier League club.

Should Declan Rice and other players move on as expected in the summer, the Hammers will have quite the rebuilding job to attending to, but this would be a lot easier if there was Europa League football to use as the carrot to tempt players with.

Clearly, strength in depth would be paramount as the club can’t afford another domestic campaign like the one they’ve endured recently.

With respect, opponents in the Europa League will be of a higher standard than they’ve played in the ECL, and whilst they’ve just managed to get over the line in the league this season, West Ham might well struggle domestically in 2023/24 unless they have appropriate cover in all positions.

According to A Bola, they’ve already looked to begin that process by placing a bid for Arsenal star, Nuno Tavares, who has been on loan at Marseille throughout the current season.

The Gunners want £8m/€7m for the player according to the report, with it thought that Tavares will be the replacement for Aaron Cresswell.