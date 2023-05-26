West Ham star wants move to one particular club and will ‘put pressure’ on to achieve his dream

It could be quite the summer for West Ham owner, David Sullivan, as he looks to improve the east Londoners whilst losing players destined for moves elsewhere.

Notwithstanding the upcoming Europa Conference League final which would be a real boon for Sullivan and the club should they beat Fiorentina, it’s been an awful 2022/23 campaign for the Hammers.

So much so that captain and talisman, Declan Rice, is almost certain to leave the London Stadium for pastures new once the final match of the season against Leicester City is done and dusted.

He’s unlikely to be the only departure from the club, with one player virtually demanding that he be sold to a particular buyer.

According to Tuttosport, Nikola Vlasic, who joined Serie A outfit Torino a year ago with a €13m option to buy, is going to ‘put pressure’ on the east Londoners to sell him to them.

There appears to be a stumbling block in terms of the valuation, however, with the Italian outfit seemingly not willing to pay the asking price.

The outlet suggest that they will make a ‘first assault’ on the Hammers to get them to sell for €8m. In the likely event that such a fee isn’t acceptable, there is room for negotiation should Sullivan be minded to get involved.

The issue at hand is that the deal that was struck initially runs out on June 10, so both sides need to get around the table quickly if this one is going to get over the line.