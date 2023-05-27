23-year-old Arsenal star changes his mind about leaving with new long-term deal set to be signed

Arsenal and Reiss Nelson look set to continue together as the forward is set to sign a new long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The 23-year-old is out of contract with the North London club at the end of the season and it looked like the Arsenal star would leave the club once his current deal expired.

There is a lot of competition in Nelson’s position at Arsenal and the winger has not been given a lot of game time this season. There was interest from good clubs such as Brighton and AC Milan, reports The Athletic, but the Englishman is now close to agreeing a new deal with the Gunners.

The length of the contract is said to be four years, which will allow Nelson to develop further under Mikel Arteta’s watch.

With Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli sure starters at Arsenal, it is strange that Nelson did not test his skills elsewhere seeing as the winger is 23 years old.

The Englishman has only played 559 minutes this season and should be playing much more than that at his age. Saka, for example, has accumulated 3684 minutes this campaign and that is something Nelson should be looking to achieve in order to improve his game.