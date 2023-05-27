Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is expected to join Liverpool at the end of the season.

According to a report from Cesar Luis Merlo from TyC Sports, the midfielder’s father (who is also his agent) is set to fly into England next week, in order to finalise the move to Liverpool.

The player is expected to sign a contract with the Merseyside outfit until the summer of 2028.

Mac Allister has been a key player for club and country this season and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for Liverpool.

The Reds will lose players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner on free transfers, and they need to bring in adequate replacements.

Mac Allister has proven himself to be a reliable Premier League performer, and he should improve Liverpool in the middle of the park. The Argentine international will add creativity, control and technical ability in the midfield.

The 24-year-old recently helped Argentina win the World Cup and he also helped Brighton qualify for european football.

He will be hoping to take the next step in his career and join a club capable of challenging for major trophies. Liverpool have won every single trophy at the club level under Jurgen Klopp and despite a dismal campaign this year, they remain an attractive destination for top players.

It would be interesting to see if Mac Allister can compete for the major trophies with Liverpool next season.