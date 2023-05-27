Leeds United signed midfielder Weston McKennie on a loan deal during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old American International was expected to join the club permanently in the summer but it seems that he will return to his parent club instead. As per TuttoSport, there was an agreement between the two clubs that the midfielder could join Leeds permanently for a fee of around £30 million.

McKennie has not been able to make the desired impact since his move and he has had to play under multiple managers in a struggling side.

Clearly, the American International has not been at his best and it makes sense for him to return to his parent club. It will be interesting to see if Juventus decide to sell him permanently this summer.

Meanwhile, Leeds will need to bring in central midfield reinforcements this summer and it remains to be seen whether they can preserve their status as a Premier League club first.

Quality midfielders are unlikely to join them in the Championship and Leeds will be desperate to stay in the top flight.