This summer could see a host of Leicester City players leave the club as the Foxes could be in the Championship next season but Jannik Vestergaard is expected to bring an end to his time regardless of whether they get relegated or not.

Leicester need to beat West Ham on Sunday and hope that Everton do to win in order to survive as many prepare to play for the Foxes one last time.

One man who will not feature is Vestergaard as the defender is injured for the weekend’s clash, therefore, he will not play for the Foxes again.

According to the Daily Mail, the centre-back is set to leave with one year remaining on his current deal.

The Dane was bought by Brendan Rodgers in the summer of 2021 after a serious injury to Wesley Fofana but quickly fell from favour despite the £15m transfer fee.

Vestergaard’s last first-team appearance for the Foxes was in the FA Cup win at Gillingham on January 7, one of only three he has made this term.