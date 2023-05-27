Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has been linked with a move away from the German club at the end of the season.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the 22-year-old Dutchman, who has nine goals and 11 assists to his name across all competitions.

Manchester United could certainly use a quality right-back, especially if Aaron Wan-Bissaka moves on this summer.

The former Crystal Palace defender has been quite ineffective with his end product going forward and he has struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford.

Frimpong could be a quality alternative to Wan-Bissaka, and he could compete with Diogo Dalot for the starting spot at Manchester United.

According to reports via Fichajes, the 22-year-old defender will cost around €50 million this summer and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are ready to break the bank.

The Red Devils certainly have the financial report resources to pay the reported asking price.

Frimpong would also be tempted to join Manchester United if the opportunity comes along. It would be a major step up in his career and playing under a top-class coach like Erik ten Hag could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

The 22-year-old is outstanding going forward and he could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack. However, he will have to improve the defensive side of his game in order to start regularly in the Premier League.

Frimpong is quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. The 22-year-old has the potential to justify his reported asking price in the coming seasons.