Another Liverpool player closes in on a summer exit – club in advanced talks with La Liga side

Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal with Athletic Bilbao for their highly rated youngster Elijah Gift according to The Athletic.

The report claims that the talented attacker is set to join the Spanish side in the summer with talks between the two clubs being in advanced stage and the fee said to be around £1m.

The report further states that although Liverpool are not too keen on selling the youngster, the fact that they are currently stacked in the attacking front coupled with the tempting offer resulted in them deciding not to stand in the player’s way.

The 16-year-old joined Liverpool from Huddersfield in 2017 and has been hugely impressive for the youth team. This season he scored 3 goals and assisted another 3 in 17 league appearances at the U18 level.

Gift will join the likes of Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, who are all set to leave the club in the summer.

Meanwhile Liverpool are reportedly closing on the signing of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister with the deal reportedly 95% done as per the latest report.