Marco Asensio is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Spanish midfielder will be a free agent in the summer and he has decided not to extend his contract with the Spanish giants.

Asensio has struggled for regular game time at Real Madrid and he needs to leave in order to play more often. He has started just 15 league games this season.

According to a report from Football Insider, Aston Villa are prepared to provide him with an exit route and the Premier League outfit are now preparing a ‘huge’ offer for him.

Aston Villa have shown a lot of improvement under Unai Emery and they will be looking to push for trophies in the coming seasons. Signing a quality playmaker will certainly help them improve and Asensio would be a quality acquisition.

The 27-year-old has shown his quality in Spanish football over the years, and he has the ability to break down stubborn defences and create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Ollie Watkins will certainly benefit from having a player like him on the side.

Asensio could be attracted to the idea of playing for a top manager like Unai Emery. Furthermore, Villa have the financial resources to offer him a tempting contract as well.

Asensio has played for a Real Madrid side that has won trophies consistently and his winning experience can prove to be invaluable for the Aston Villa dressing room. He won the Champions League and La Liga last season.

The West Midlands club have a talented squad and there is no reason why they cannot take the next step in the development with a couple of intelligent additions. Signing the Real Madrid midfielder on a free transfer could prove to be a major bargain.