Bayern Munich have built up a range of targets this summer to fill the forward position, Christian Falk informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Substack column.

The Bavarians still hold hope of landing longstanding target Harry Kane this summer following contact with the Tottenham star.

“A loan deal would be fine for Bayern Munich regarding Alvarez, as they’ve already given Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting a contract renewal for one year,” the German reporter wrote.

“After this year, they’ve got more space to work with in terms of salaries. I think they would do it, if that arrangement worked with City. We’ve seen it has already with Joao Cancelo. News of a swap deal for Cancelo and Joshua Kimmich isn’t true – no chance. He’s too important for the team, so we can rule this out.

“He’s just one candidate, of course, as there’s still hope for Harry Kane and there was contact as well. They’re also still trying to get Randal Kolo Muani.”

It’s interesting to note that the Bundesliga giants have expanded their list to include reported Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani (Daily Mail).

What next for Harry Kane? Bundesliga glory?

Having spent his entire career thus far in the English top-flight, it will no doubt be difficult for the England international to envision life in continental Europe.

With managers turning their back on the vacant role in London by the score, however, the striker may be inclined to abandon a project in flux this summer.

Fastly approaching his 30s, few could blame Kane for taking what would be considered the more certain route when it comes to the prospect of lifting silverware.

Only time will tell whether club loyalty beats out the rest.