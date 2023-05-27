Chelsea face competition from Tottenham and Man United to sign ‘phenomenal’ striker

When the world’s best strikers come onto the transfer market, clubs such as Chelsea, Tottenham and Man United should always be positioning themselves at the head of the queue.

Inevitably these days, players don’t tend to sign for clubs for the nature of their project, but for the amount of money that swells their bank balance each and every week.

The more storied clubs do have a history with which to persuade individuals of course, but money so often talks.

According to Calciomercato, Borussia Monchengladbach and French international star, Marcus Thuram, is likely to be on the move this summer, and the three aforementioned Premier League clubs are part of a number of interested parties.

Of the three, Tottenham would appear to be the least likely destination at this point, given that they still don’t have a new manager in place, nor do they have a sporting director, meaning that no one really knows what direction the north Londoners are heading in.

It’s well known that Erik ten Hag requires a striker that’s a guarantee of goals, and Thuram’s 16 in 31 games for the German outfit, per WhoScored, is a hugely encouraging one-in-two ratio.

Chelsea’s need for a fit and firing front man is blindingly obvious given they’ve only scored 37 Premier League goals this season, and London might well be a good fit for the 25-year-old.

It’s clear that the player, who former team-mate, Denis Zakaria, once branded “phenomenal” in a post-match interview he did with quotes picked up by Monchengladbach’s media team and cited by BuliNews, will have no shortage of suitors.

Whether it’s one of the trio of English top-flight clubs remains to be seen.