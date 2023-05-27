Chelsea could still beat Manchester United to one of their top targets in Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.

The Bundesliga ace is said to be keeping an eye on how the Red Devils’ ownership situation develops ahead of the summer window in addition to league rivals Chelsea in anticipation of any potential talks with incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino.

“Randal Kolo Muani’s decision will come after the DFB Pokal cup final and France’s upcoming national games (until the 19th June),” Christian Falk exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“He has time, then, to reach a decision and keep an eye on Manchester United’s ownership situation (which will affect how much they can spend).

“Chelsea are still in the race and he wants to wait and see if there will be talks with Mauricio Pochettino.”

The London-based outfit is set to welcome RB Leipzig ace Christopher Nkunku this summer, with the Frenchman having thus far amassed 27 goal contributions in 34 games (across all competitions).

Could Chelsea win the race for Kolo Muani? They have more than United to contend with…

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich may not be inclined to allow the No.9 to leave the German top-flight without a fight in light of their own pursuit of attackers.

The recent departure of Robert Lewandowski has most certainly left the title challengers massively short-changed in the offensive department.

With it remaining unclear whether Harry Kane is prepared to depart his longstanding home in the Premier League and Julian Alvarez looking an unlikely target – Kolo Muani may be their most realistic bet.

That’s of course if Manchester United don’t provide a persuasive offer on their end.