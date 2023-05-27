Chelsea have been linked with a move for Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been linked with a number of clubs recently and the Blues have now made their first move to sign the player. According to a report from Football Insider, Chelsea have offered a five-year contract to the Uruguayan midfielder, and they have indicated that they are prepared to pay his release clause as well.

Chelsea are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, especially with N’Golo Kanté expected to leave the club this summer. The French international will be a free agent in a few weeks and he has not signed an extension with the Blues.

Chelsea must look to sign a quality defensive midfielder to replace him and Ugarte would be a solid investment.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan has proven his quality in European competitions for Sporting CP, and he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

The midfielder will be tempted to join a big club like Chelsea and a move to English football could accelerate his development.

Chelsea have signed a top-class midfield prospect in Enzo Fernandez and pairing him with Manuel Ugarte could prove to be a smart decision.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan midfielder will allow the Argentine international to operate with more freedom and play his natural game and dictate the tempo of the game.

Ugarte is excellent when it comes to breaking up the play, and he has the skillset to complement Fernandez in the middle of the park.

The midfielder has a €60 million release clause in his contract and Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to pay up.

The Blues have spent significant sums of money since the change of ownership and they are looking to put together a squad capable of winning major trophies once again.