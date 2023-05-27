Chelsea owner Todd Boehly heads to America on business to save him final day embarrassment

When Chelsea take to the field after their final match of the 2022/23 Premier League season and go on the lap of honour around Stamford Bridge, Todd Boehly will be nowhere to be seen.

The Telegraph reported on Friday that the American would miss the fixture after deciding to travel back to his homeland on business rather than face the music in west London.

Frankly, it’s a cowards way out and is yet another blot on his copybook after an awful, awful season for the Blues.

In hindsight, sacking Thomas Tuchel wasn’t his finest hour, and he only made things worse by not allowing Graham Potter any significant time to be able to work through any issues and get the squad in the shape he wanted.

Bringing Frank Lampard in, given the former midfielder’s managerial record at Everton made no sense whatsoever, and Boehly was repaid with, to date, eight losses, one win and one draw in the 10 games that Lampard has overseen per WhoScored.

Whether Boehly felt that by spending €611m/£541m (per transfermarkt) would be enough to ensure consistent success is unclear, but it certainly was never going to be the only thing that sustained a challenge at the right end of the table.

As it turned out, there were genuine worries at one point that they could even slip down towards the relegation spots.

Regardless of that, Boehly would have earned much more respect had he been brave enough to walk around the Bridge and take the heat. Instead, he’ll be thousands of miles away, washing his hands of things for another few months.