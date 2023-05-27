‘Concrete move’ – Journalist talks up sensational striker deal for Chelsea

Things could start to get very exciting if and when Mauricio Pochettino signs his manager’s contract with Chelsea Football Club.

That’s because the Argentinian not only plays a brand of football which is pleasing on the eye, but he has the nous and gravitas to get the dressing room behind him from the get go – something which Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard arguably haven’t had during the 2022/23 campaign.

‘Poch’ will also want a say in transfers of course, and the one main area that needs immediate rectification is in the striking department.

Chelsea as a squad have scored just one more goal in total than Erling Haaland has managed on his own (36) this season, and for a team of the west Londoners’ capabilities, that’s an absolute disgrace.

Help may soon be at hand however, as one journalist is talking up a deal with a bone-fide front man that is true goalscorer.

What with Juventus’ problems, and the likelihood that they’ll have no European football next season, Dusan Vlahovic becomes an extremely attractive proposition.

“The Blues could make a concrete move for the Serbian, especially because the next manager, [Mauricio] Pochettino, considers Dusan the ideal striker for his tactical idea,” Rudy Galetti said to Give Me Sport.

“The player likes the destination and reaching an agreement on personal terms wouldn’t be a problem. Let’s keep an eye also on Bayern Munich, who have Vlahović at the top of their list along with Harry Kane.”

The Bianconeri front man has bagged 14 goals for the Italians (per WhoScored) in a season that’s all gone wrong for Italy’s Old Lady, and a fresh start for Vlahovic could be the best thing for all parties.