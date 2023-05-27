Crystal Palace have agreed a deal with Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma who looks set to join the London club as a free agent this summer.

The midfielder’s contract with the Cherries expires at the end of the season and will be a big loss for Gary O’Neil heading into the new season as the Colombian has been one of their best players. The 28-year-old played 36 matches in the Premier League during the current campaign, contributing five goals to Bournemouth’s successful survival in England’s top flight.

However, after five years with the club, Lerma has decided to leave and join Crystal Palace on a four-year deal, reports Ed Aarons.

This is a great signing for the London club as the midfielder could form a solid partnership with Cheick Doucoure at the heart of Crystal Palace’s team.