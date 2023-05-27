Crystal Palace forward confirms he is leaving the club this summer

Crystal Palace youngster David Omilabu has announced that he will be leaving the Premier League club this summer after an impressive season at youth level.

The 20-year-old has made 21 appearances in the Premier League 2 this season, where he scored four goals and assisted a further four.

His exit will see him leave the London club after making 79 appearances at the underage levels but Omilabu never got to make it to the first team and will now leave in search of that type of experience.

The youngster confirmed his exit on Instagram by saying: “12 years @cpfc has come to an end. I would like to thank all the staff and players for helping me and guiding me into the player I am today. I’d also like to thank you fans for all the love and support I’ve received over the years.

“Unfortunately I couldn’t leave on a high note by winning the cup with the boys yesterday but sometimes some things aren’t just meant to be. I wish everyone a the club all the best for the future!”