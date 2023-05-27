What an incredible finale it has been in the Bundesliga! The last day of the season delivered an astonishing turn of events as Bayern snatch the league title off Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund, despite entering the final game as league leaders, ultimately faltered, allowing the title to slip from their grasp.

All Dortmund needed was a victory against Mainz to secure the title. However, they surprisingly found themselves trailing by two goals in the first half. The pressure mounted, and their dreams of lifting the trophy started to fade.

The second half was a one way traffic with Dortmund relentlessly attacking the Mainz goal. Their perseverance paid off when Raphael Guerreiro struck a magnificent goal in the 69th minute, rekindling their hopes.

DORTMUND GET ONE BACK!! Gio Reyna comes off the bench to assist Raphaël Guerreiro ? pic.twitter.com/IQFE30xByR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 27, 2023

Meanwhile Bayern Munich needed to win their game and hope for Dortmund to lose or draw. They led 1-0 for the entirety of the game but there was late drama when Cologne got awarded a penalty in the 81st minute which Ljubicic converted.

KOLN EQUALIZE AGAINST BAYERN!! DORTMUND ARE BACK ON TOP OF THE TABLE ? pic.twitter.com/VUjXHe2v5N — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 27, 2023

With just 10 minutes to go, it looked as if Bayern Munich have lost it now but Jamal Musiala came up with stunning a winner 8 minutes later to do the job for the Bavarian club.

JAMAL MUSIALA SCORES AND BAYERN ARE BACK ON TOP OF THE LEAGUE ? pic.twitter.com/rDEE8ksIEt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 27, 2023

Dortmund managed to score another in the 96th minute as Niklas Sule found the net, equalising the score. But with time running out, the full-time whistle blew resulting in a huge heartbreak for Dortmund.

HEARTBREAK FOR BORUSSIA DORTMUND ? pic.twitter.com/ZFkvv0DUjb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 27, 2023

Perhaps another couple of minutes and Borussia Dortmund could have had their own Manchester City moment but it was not meant to be.