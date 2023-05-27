Eddie Howe could dispense with as many as six Newcastle players after their match vs Chelsea

No one can be more pleased than Eddie Howe regarding how well Newcastle United’s 2022/23 season has gone, however, in the quest for improvement, the Magpies manager will likely have to have a reshuffle player wise.

With Champions League games to play as well as domestic matches, Howe needs a big squad and also one that’s full of quality.

Newcastle World note that notwithstanding the above, Howe could still dispense with as many as six players.

The club need an evolution rather than a revolution in player sales and incomings, and that’s something that the manager has been able to manage perfectly to this point.

However, the premier European competition will be a real step up in class for the club, and furthermore, if Newcastle are to remain competitive in the English top-flight and the cup competitions, they can’t afford to have any passengers.

Ryan Fraser appears almost certain to depart given that he’s fallen out with Howe per Newcastle World, whilst Matt Ritchie and Jamal Lewis haven’t had as much football as they would like.

WhoScored note the former has seen just 35 minutes of Premier League action in 2022/23 and that’s unlikely to change next season given the expected standard of competition.

With Nick Pope as the regular number one for Howe, there are cogent reasons to trim the club’s goalkeeping staff. To that end, losing the trio of Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie and Loris Karius would free up space for another hardworking custodian to really put pressure on Pope.