Erling Haaland picks up another award after impressive debut season at Man City

Man City’s Erling Haaland has been crowned the Premier League’s player of the season after a very impressive debut campaign in the English top flight that led to his side becoming Premier League champions.

The Norway star joined the Manchester club from Borussia Dortmund last summer and has spent the time since scoring goals for fun.

The 22-year-old bagged 36 goals within the 35 league matches he has played, breaking the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League season. With one game to go, Haaland will be looking to extend that record but the striker’s job in the league is done as City have bigger fish to fry over the next two weeks.

Man City struggled initially with Haaland in their team but once everything clicked into gear, Pep Guardiola’s side have looked unstoppable as they race towards a historic treble.

This is the second award the Man City superstar has picked up this season after being crowned The Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year already. The 22-year-old will be hoping they are not the last as the PFA Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or are still up for grabs throughout the rest of this year.