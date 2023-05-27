“Five more years here” – Struggling Man City star looking forward to proving himself next season

This season has been an exceptional one for Man City but not everything has gone to plan for new signing Kalvin Phillips.

The midfielder moved to the Etihad Stadium last summer from Leeds in a deal worth £45m, but things have not gone to plan for the England international this season.

Phillips has spent most of his time on the bench or sidelines with a shoulder injury and has only accumulated a total of 503 minutes during the campaign. The 27-year-old could pick up three medals over the next few weeks but on an individual level, the midfielder will be hoping for better things next season.

Speaking to BBC Radio, Phillips is aware of his poor campaign but he is hoping for a good pre-season in order to compete for a place in the City team.

“I’m looking forward to spending a good five more years here at Man City,” Phillips said about his future to Mike Minay on BBC Radio via Fabrizio Romano.

“I came here to win trophies and play football, I’ve not done as much as I’d like this season — pre-season I’ll come back as fit as possible.”